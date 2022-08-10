Ark Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.30 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Ark has a total market cap of $72.30 million and $5.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,932,343 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

