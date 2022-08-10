Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $8.04. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 10,837 shares traded.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,800,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,979 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $690.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Articles

