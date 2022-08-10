Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Stock Price Up 17.8%

Shares of Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) rose 17.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 1,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Artemis Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

