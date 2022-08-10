Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Asensus Surgical Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN ASXC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,788. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Rating ) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Asensus Surgical worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

