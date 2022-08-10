Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Asensus Surgical Trading Up 6.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN ASXC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,788. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical
Asensus Surgical Company Profile
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asensus Surgical (ASXC)
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.