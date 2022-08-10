Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 477.3% in July

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 477.3% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $12.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.02. 2,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.62.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ashtead Group

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASHTY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ashtead Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.64) to GBX 4,136 ($49.98) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.54) to GBX 6,100 ($73.71) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,342.20.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

