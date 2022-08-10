Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Aspen Technology updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40-$6.89 EPS.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aspen Technology

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

