Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Announces Earnings Results

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.55 million, a PE ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Assertio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 102.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Assertio by 64.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 621.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Stories

