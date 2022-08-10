Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Assurant by 10.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Assurant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Assurant by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Assurant by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $161.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,132. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.73 and a 200 day moving average of $173.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

About Assurant



Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

