Assure (IONM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Assure had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Assure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure Trading Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ:IONM opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Assure has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONM. Roth Capital started coverage on Assure in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $519,406.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,362,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Assure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.