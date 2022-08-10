ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Benchmark

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 103.19% from the company’s current price.

ATI Physical Therapy Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 19,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,449. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.51 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 145.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ATI Physical Therapy

About ATI Physical Therapy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 634,100 shares in the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC increased its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 282,900 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.