Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Announces Earnings Results

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 92,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,980. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atreca by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 77,798 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atreca by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
