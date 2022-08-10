AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Down 4.9 %

AtriCure stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.