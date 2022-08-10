Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 572.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.0 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

AMIVF stock remained flat at $9.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

