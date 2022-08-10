Augur (REP) Market Cap Tops $94.89 Million

Augur (REP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Augur coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.63 or 0.00037324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $94.89 million and $11.05 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,113.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003877 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00037030 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00128470 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00068986 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
Augur (REP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Augur Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
