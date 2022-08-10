AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 1.8% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,509,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,226.61. 4,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,126.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2,036.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

