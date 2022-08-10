Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

AVDL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $431.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.51. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $155,400 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,625,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,501,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 535,942 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

