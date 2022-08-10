Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Avalo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.20). The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.90) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

NASDAQ AVTX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. 1,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.39. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,896.95% and a negative return on equity of 449.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

