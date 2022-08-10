Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million. Avanos Medical also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,185. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $5,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 122,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Recommended Stories

