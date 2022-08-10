Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806,442 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.24% of Avantor worth $668,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. 206,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,820. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

