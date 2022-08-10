Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.
Avnet Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:AVT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. 988,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,109. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01.
Avnet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Avnet by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avnet (AVT)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.