Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Avnet Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. 988,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,109. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Avnet by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

