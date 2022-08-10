AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,012,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AVVH traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. 927,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,193. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.06.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

