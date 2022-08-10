Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock traded up $14.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.07. 803,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.52 and a beta of 0.66. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 43.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

