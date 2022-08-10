Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock traded up $14.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.07. 803,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,288. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average is $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.