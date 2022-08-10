Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXON traded up $14.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.07. 801,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.63. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

