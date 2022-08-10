Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXSM. Cowen raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. 1,213,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 353,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 171,849 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

