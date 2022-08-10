BaaSid (BAAS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $173,937.00

BaaSid (BAAS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $173,937.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,980.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00065523 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,650,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

