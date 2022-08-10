Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE BBDO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 23,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,100. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $1,708,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

