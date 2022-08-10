Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 249 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.80.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TT opened at $154.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $144.73.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.