Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 251 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after buying an additional 101,104 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.