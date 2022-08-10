Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Comcast were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Comcast stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.