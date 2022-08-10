Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 11,253 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 323.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.44 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

