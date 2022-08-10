Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 172 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Shares of SPG opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

