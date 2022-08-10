Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $116,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $130,003.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

