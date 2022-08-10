Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 560 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after buying an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,446,000 after buying an additional 914,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $75,689,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.90.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

