Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 8,027 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.4 %

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

