Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.36 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.17.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

