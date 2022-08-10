Bank of Nova Scotia Has $112.27 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,466 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $112,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.