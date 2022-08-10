Bank of Nova Scotia Has $59.73 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 406,811 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $6.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.00. 47,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,873. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.77 and a 200-day moving average of $234.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

