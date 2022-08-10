Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 576,959 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385,274 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 576,959 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $57,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,494,750. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

