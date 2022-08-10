Barclays Cuts Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $35.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $53.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.53. 2,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,915. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

