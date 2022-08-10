Barings BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.
Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 97.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.
Barings BDC Stock Performance
BBDC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,435. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Barings BDC
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
