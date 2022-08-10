Barings BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 97.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

BBDC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,435. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

