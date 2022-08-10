Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$8.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTE. Standpoint Research cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$113,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,309,926.44. In other news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$113,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at C$5,309,926.44. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 421,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,356,430.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,700 shares of company stock valued at $228,289.

TSE:BTE opened at C$5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$9.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$854.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

