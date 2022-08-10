BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the July 15th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

Shares of BBSEY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 41,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,976. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BBSEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.