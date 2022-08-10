Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT Raised to $60.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,672. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $116.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,903,000 after purchasing an additional 217,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

