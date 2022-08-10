Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Reduced by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $154,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after acquiring an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,262,000 after buying an additional 150,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.17. 8,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,828. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

