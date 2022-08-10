Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,338,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

