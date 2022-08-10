Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

QQQ traded up $7.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,328,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.68. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

