Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Makes New $6.53 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,719.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,938,934. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

