Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases 360 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Up 6.9 %

DocuSign stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.83. 93,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207,678. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -166.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.