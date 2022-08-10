Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.29 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.90-$6.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

NYSE:BDC traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,319. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Belden will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

